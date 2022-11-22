LCCI Export Trophy 2022: 19 exporters receive awards

19 Exporters Receive Awards

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman says Lahore Chamber of Commerce and serving trade, industry and economy in true sense of words

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2022) As many as 19 leading exporters got LCCI Export Trophies at a prestigious ceremony at Governors’ House Lahore.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman distributed the trophies along with LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt. LCCI Executive Committee Members and former office-bearers were also present.

CEO Six-B Food Industries Muhammad Tahir Anjum received “Governor’s Trophy”. CEO Nisar Spinning Mills Mian Tariq Nisar, GM Millat Tractors Azhar Noor, CEO Marhaba Laboratories Muhammad Usman Sheikh, Director Supreme Rice Mills Riasat Ali, CEO Pacific Pharma Qurat ul Ain Irfan, CEO Haji M. Rice & Processing Amin Ullah, CEO Selmore Pharmaceutical Muhammad Sajjad, Director Pharmasol Adil Akbar, Director General Fan Company Mobin Ahmed Ilyas, GM Asian Food Industries Muhammad Humair, CEO Dr. Masood Homoeopathic Pharmaceuticals Muhammad Zubair Qureshi, Director Stellar International Shahbaz Siddique, CEO Epesol Pvt Ltd., Engr. Ikhlaq Ahmad received Best Export Performance Trophy. Director Shahzad Afzal Khawaja Rice Processors, Director Vital Foods Muhammad Shahid, CEO Diamond Jumbolon Bilal Ejaz, Director Kalamkar Ibrahim Rehman and Managing Director Sadiq Gelatin Industries Muhammad Arshad received Best Export Brand Trophy.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and serving trade, industry and economy in true sense of words. He said that the business community is important pillar of economy and no country can move forward without its due role. He said that the government is ensuring maximum facilities for the business community and investors.

He said that economy of Pakistan has made considerable improvement due to untiring efforts and policies of the present regime. He said that because of good economic indicators, foreign investors are showing their keen interest to invest in Pakistan. He said that government doing best efforts to make strengthen the economy and to promote trade & industry of the country. He said that the government has join hands with the universities and making all-out efforts to psychologically strengthen the flood victims and new courses have been started in this regard. He invited the trophy-holders to send their write-ups and their issues will be forwarded to the Federal government.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that local industry should be encouraged to give a quantum jump to the national exports.

Our local industry is facing various problems. He said that regulatory duty, custom duty and additional custom duty on the components, machinery and raw materials, being imported by SMEs, should be abolished.

He said that apart from increasing the exports, we have to focus on import substitution as it will help reduce trade deficit, current account deficit which have been crossed $48 billion and $17 billion respectively. He said that there is a great potential for import substitution in the sectors like machinery, automobiles, electric vehicles, mobile devices, food, cotton, fertilizers and chemicals etc. He said that the facility of subsidized rates of electricity and gas should be extended to all sectors to enhance their export competitiveness.

LCCI President said that there is a dire need to focus on alternative sources of energy to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and expensive energy. He said that the policy rate in Pakistan is 15% which is quite high compared to other economies in the region. It should be reduce to the single digit. He said that land cost in the industrial estates is too high that must be brought down.

He said that the country has suffered from a massive damage due to the recent floods. According to the government estimates, the flood cause damage worth more than $30 billion to the economy. He said that agriculture, food, livestock and fisheries etc. have been affected badly. He said that we waste water worth billions of Dollars to the sea every year besides facing a huge loss caused by floods. “Like other countries, we have to build dams on war footing to increase water storage capacity and to avoid huge loss”, he added.

Kashif Anwar said that renewed efforts are needed to develop to modernize our agriculture sector so that our food and cotton imports can be reduced significantly. Apart from this, there is a dire need to increase the production of cotton and wheat.

He said that despite the challenges, exporters deserve special appreciation as they are playing a major role in earning valuable foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities. He also appreciated the city district government for cooperating with LCCI regarding prevention of dengue and smog.

He said that the local businesses should be allowed to declare their undeclared assets as it will give immense benefits to the economy.