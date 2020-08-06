LCCI expresses gratitude to govt for opening businesses

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday expressed gratitude to the government for accepting its demand and opening of all businesses from August 10.

In a statement, LCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, senior vice president Ali Hussam Asghar and vice president Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that earlier the Punjab government and now Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umer had announced to open restaurants, tourism, public points, cinemas and theaters while marriage halls would also be opened soon.

They said that it was great news for the business community who suffered heavily because of COVID-19.

Earlier, the Punjab government had also allowed all industries, factories and business related to construction sector to operate 24 hours, 7 days a week.

The LCCI office-bearers said that acceptance of LCCI demand for businesses opening was an ample proof of the fact that government was well aware of the ground realities.

The office-bearers said that opening of businesses would reduce the miseries of the business community, adding that the business community was the backbone of the economy and playing a vital role in providing employment to the people and revenue to the government.