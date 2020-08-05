LCCI expresses solidarity with Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the business community will not leave Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian occupied Kashmir alone and will continue to support their struggle for freedom.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said here Wednesday that the business community puts its weight behind the Kashmiris independence struggle from Indian occupation in Indian Held Kashmir and announces full support for their cause. They said the entire Jammu Kashmir state had been turned into a jail by India that was on the verge of serious human crisis.

Lahore Chamber's office-bearers called upon the world media to highlight the Indian massacre of Kashmiri men, women and children. They said thousands of Kashmiri children had been killed, wounded and blinded by pellet guns and then their eyeballs are gouged by Indian Army.

They warned that if the world especially the Muslim countries did not come forward immediately to stop Muslim genocide in Kashmir, it would become the greatest human tragedy.

They said that Kashmir had been under the longest martial law in history and now its citizens were under a violent siege.

But India should know that 220 million people and volunteers were standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in support of Kashmir, they added.

They said the business community had serious concern on the alarming situation in Indian held Kashmir. Barbaric killing of innocent people in occupied Kashmir is not acceptable for the business community of Pakistan and it is standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers.

They said the use of forces and ammunition against innocent civilians was a blatant violation of the right to life, right to freedom of expression and opinion, right to peaceful protest, right to peaceful assembly and other rights.

They said that irresponsible act of Indian government was ringing the alarm bells for prospects of peace and tranquility in otherwise volatile regions. The growing tension, caused by Indian provocative policy, was not a good sign as confrontation between two nuclear powers could lead mass destruction.

They said that occupied Kashmir was a longstanding dispute between Pakistan and India which had not only created tension and instabilityin the region but also a big threat to international peace and India wasviolating human rights in Kashmir and busy killing innocent people.