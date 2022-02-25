UrduPoint.com

LCCI Felicitates Nasir Bashir Salman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 07:34 PM

LCCI felicitates Nasir Bashir Salman

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Friday congratulated renowned businessman Nasir Bashir Salman over his appoint as coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for Business and Trade Affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Friday congratulated renowned businessman Nasir Bashir Salman over his appoint as coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for business and Trade Affairs.

In a statement issued here, LCCI Acting President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the appointment of Nasir Salman Bashir as Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab for Business and Trade Affairs showed that Punjab government wanted to promote public-private partnership that was a must for economic progress and prosperity of the country.

They paid tributes to the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for selecting a person like Nasir Bashir Salman as his team member and hoped that this decision would go a long way.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Progress Nasir Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Gold prices decrease by Rs2800 to Rs 127,500 per t ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs2800 to Rs 127,500 per tola 25 Feb 2022

44 seconds ago
 More than 6.2mln children to be vaccinated in Anti ..

More than 6.2mln children to be vaccinated in Anti-Polio drive

46 seconds ago
 Government College University holds food festival

Government College University holds food festival

49 seconds ago
 IUB to offer dual degree program of Eastern, Chine ..

IUB to offer dual degree program of Eastern, Chinese medicines

51 seconds ago
 PTI issues party tickets to LG candidates in distr ..

PTI issues party tickets to LG candidates in district Shangla

25 minutes ago
 Rain lashes different parts of country; to continu ..

Rain lashes different parts of country; to continue on Saturday

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>