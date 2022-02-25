LCCI felicitates Nasir Bashir Salman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Friday congratulated renowned businessman Nasir Bashir Salman over his appoint as coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for business and Trade Affairs.

In a statement issued here, LCCI Acting President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the appointment of Nasir Salman Bashir as Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab for Business and Trade Affairs showed that Punjab government wanted to promote public-private partnership that was a must for economic progress and prosperity of the country.

They paid tributes to the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for selecting a person like Nasir Bashir Salman as his team member and hoped that this decision would go a long way.