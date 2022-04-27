UrduPoint.com

LCCI Felicitates New FBR Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 04:36 PM

LCCI felicitates new FBR chairman

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and invited him to visit the Chamber to share his future plans with the business community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and invited him to visit the Chamber to share his future plans with the business community.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir told the media that the the business community had pinned high hopes on the new chairman, who would have to utilise his best abilities to facilitate the business community and take special measures to resolve their issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Visit Chamber FBR Media Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

5 minutes ago
 7 dead, 964 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 964 injured in Punjab road accidents

2 minutes ago
 MPAs call on Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

MPAs call on Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

2 minutes ago
 DPO holds open katchehri

DPO holds open katchehri

2 minutes ago
 SSC annual exams to start from May 10

SSC annual exams to start from May 10

2 minutes ago
 70 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

70 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.