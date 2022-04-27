LCCI felicitates new FBR chairman

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and invited him to visit the Chamber to share his future plans with the business community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and invited him to visit the Chamber to share his future plans with the business community.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir told the media that the the business community had pinned high hopes on the new chairman, who would have to utilise his best abilities to facilitate the business community and take special measures to resolve their issues.