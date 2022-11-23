UrduPoint.com

LCCI Felicitates New Governor KPK

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 07:52 PM

LCCI felicitates new governor KPK

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has congratulated Haji Ghulam Ali on his appointment as Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has congratulated Haji Ghulam Ali on his appointment as Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said in a media statement on Wednesday that Haji Ghulam Ali is a seasoned businessmen and knows well the challenges being faced by the businesses, therefore, his appointment will help overcome these challenges.

Haji Ghulam Ali currently holds the position of VC of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and formerly held the position of president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Haji Ghulam Ali is a skilled businessperson who has a deep understanding of the issues facing the corporate world. He has also served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015, and also served as a member of the KPK board of Investment and Trade from September 2012 to Sep 2015.

Haji Ghaulam presided over the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting from 2009 until 2012, they said adding that Haji Ghulam Ali's selection as governor will prove to be a significant step in the right direction for resolving the issues facing the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Chamber Ghulam Ali March September 2015 Commerce Media From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Rekodiq Agre ..

3 minutes ago
 Beijing Says NATO Must Stay Within Geographic Boun ..

Beijing Says NATO Must Stay Within Geographic Boundaries, Not Exceed Powers

3 minutes ago
 Switzerland Unable to Stay Neutral in Ukrainian Co ..

Switzerland Unable to Stay Neutral in Ukrainian Conflict - Ambassador to Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Inter universities painting competition held with ..

Inter universities painting competition held with theme of `Cultural Journey of ..

3 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur stresses police officers to deal people ..

DIG Sukkur stresses police officers to deal people politely

3 minutes ago
 SSUET Architecture Department holds Awards Night

SSUET Architecture Department holds Awards Night

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.