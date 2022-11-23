LCCI felicitates new governor KPK

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has congratulated Haji Ghulam Ali on his appointment as Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has congratulated Haji Ghulam Ali on his appointment as Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said in a media statement on Wednesday that Haji Ghulam Ali is a seasoned businessmen and knows well the challenges being faced by the businesses, therefore, his appointment will help overcome these challenges.

Haji Ghulam Ali currently holds the position of VC of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and formerly held the position of president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Haji Ghulam Ali is a skilled businessperson who has a deep understanding of the issues facing the corporate world. He has also served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015, and also served as a member of the KPK board of Investment and Trade from September 2012 to Sep 2015.

Haji Ghaulam presided over the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting from 2009 until 2012, they said adding that Haji Ghulam Ali's selection as governor will prove to be a significant step in the right direction for resolving the issues facing the business community.