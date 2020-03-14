LCCI for 01pc land use conversion charges

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to keep land use conversion charges limited to one per cent for industry and regularize the existing industrial units without any prescribed fee and conversion charges.

In this regard, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has also written a letter written to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Lahore Chamber's spokesman told media here Saturday.

In the letter, the LCCI President said that currently Land Use Conversion Charges were high and industry would not be able to pay these charges. He said, the Master Plan of Lahore was introduced by LDA in 2004 without considering ground realities. In early 90s, the Punjab government allowed to establish industrial units outside the city (Chungi) limited under Rural Industrial Development Programme.

It resulted in setting up of number of industrial units in and around the Lahore Division.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said, the Lahore Chamber of commerce & Industry had always asked for regularizing the existing industrial units without any prescribed fee and conversion charges.

"It is a matter of concern that current rate of conversion charges being proposed which are high and it should be limited to one per cent for industry," he added.

The LCCI President said the step would not only end the uncertainty among business community but also help accelerate industrialization in the province, besides saving huge investment and employment.

He said Punjab Chief Minister's support would further build up relations between public andprivate sectors that was need of the hour for economic development of the country.

