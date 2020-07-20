UrduPoint.com
LCCI For Effective Steps To Control Surge In Dollar Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

LCCI for effective steps to control surge in dollar price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday urged the government to take effective measures to control Dollar price as it would hit the economy.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that surge in dollar price would affect the manufacturing sector as raw material price and cost of doing business would go up.

They said that devaluation of rupee would halt growth by hitting all the important sectors of economy and high dollar price would also lead to increase in import costs.

The LCCI office-bearers said increase in the dollar rates would multiply the cost of doingbusiness besides affecting the industrial, manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

