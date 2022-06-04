UrduPoint.com

LCCI For Efforts To Lift Pak-Malaysia Mutual Trade

June 04, 2022

Pakistan's share in Malaysian imports can be enhanced through little efforts and Pakistani embassy in Malaysia can play an instrumental role in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's share in Malaysian imports can be enhanced through little efforts and Pakistani embassy in Malaysia can play an instrumental role in this regard.

These views were expressed by Senior Vice President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)Mian Rehman Aziz Chan while talking to a delegation of Malaysian entrepreneurs led by Waseem Bin Ahmed here at the LCCI on Saturday. Executive Committee Member Mardan Ali Zaidi and Convenor of standing committee Sheikh Muhammad Tahir Anjum were also present.

The LCCI SVP said that Pakistan and Malaysia had close and cordial relations since long and this relationship was growing and strengthening with the passage of time but this should be reflected in mutual trade and economic ties.

He said that Pakistan's major exports to Malaysia were cereal, textiles and clothing, rice, vegetables, seafood (fresh, chilled and frozen), chemical and chemical products whereas major imports from Malaysia were palm oil, chemical products, electrical and electronic products.

Other exports from Pakistan to Malaysia include fish, potatoes, onion, maize, cotton yarn, woven fabrics, synthetic staple fibre, bed-linen, electrical apparatus for line telephony and parts and accessories, whereas other imports from Malaysia are rubber, wood, synthetic filament yarn, insecticides, automatic data processing machines and parts and accessories.

He said that joint ventures in the fields of livestock & dairy, food processing, energy, chemicals, Halal products and especially in light engineering could further strengthen the trade ties between two countries.

Waseem Bin Ahmed said that there were tremendous employment opportunities for Pakistan's skilled labour in Malaysia especially in palm production. Pakistanis should avail these opportunities that will increase Pakistan's foreign exchange. He said that Pakistan and Malaysia had cordial relations. Both countries should get full advantage from the trade and business opportunities in each other country.

