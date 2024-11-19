LCCI For International Events To Spur Economic Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Germany has become economic power only through exhibitions and exchange of trade delegations. Pakistan would have to focus on organizing international events for real economic growth
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Germany has become economic power only through exhibitions and exchange of trade delegations. Pakistan would have to focus on organizing international events for real economic growth.
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad expressed these views while addressing the board meeting of Lahore Expo Center presided-over by its Chief Executive Officer Maryam Khawar.
The LCCI President highlighted the center’s critical role in driving economic development through trade exhibitions and international collaborations.
During the meeting, he held a detailed discussion with Maryam Khawar, CEO of the Lahore Expo Center, to explore strategies for enhancing the center’s impact on Pakistan’s economy.
Mian Abuzar Shad expressed views about the significance of the Expo Center as a platform for showcasing Pakistan’s industrial potential and attracting foreign investment. He stressed the need to upgrade the center’s infrastructure to international standards, ensuring it remains competitive in the global marketplace.
He proposed expanding the frequency and scope of trade exhibitions to include greater participation from small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He suggested targeted marketing efforts to draw international exhibitors and buyers, amplifying Pakistan’s trade visibility in a global scale.
Mian Abuzar Shad said that Lahore Expo Center is an essential asset for fostering economic growth in Pakistan. By modernizing its facilities and broadening its reach, we can unlock significant opportunities for businesses and the country’s economy.
He also discussed challenges faced by local industries, particularly SMEs and startups in accessing the center’s resources. Mian Abuzar Shad advocated for introducing financial incentives and subsidies to support first-time participants, enabling them to benefit from the Expo Center’s platform.
CEO Ms. Maryam Khawar expressed her appreciation for LCCI’s proactive efforts in promoting trade and welcomed the suggestions presented by the LCCI President. She pledged to work closely with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance its contribution to the economy.
Board members discussed the upcoming event Calendar and emphasized the need to position the Lahore Expo Center as a leading venue for regional and international trade exhibitions. Mian Abuzar Shad underscored the importance of aligning the center’s initiatives with the evolving needs of the business community.
