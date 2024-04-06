LCCI For Resolving Kiryana Merchants' Problems On Priority
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has demanded of the authorities concerned to resolve the problems of Kiryana (grocery) Merchants on priority basis.
The LCCI President Kashif Anwar made this demand after being briefed in this regard by a delegation of the Central Kiryana Association Lahore during its visit to Lahore Chamber here on Saturday.
The delegation was headed by the President of Kiryana Merchants Association Lahore Tahir Saqlain while other members included Patron-in-chief Naji Butt, chairman Rana Mansoor, Secretary General Maqsood Rehman Bhatti, Chaudhry Liaquat, Ashraf Tabani, Khalid Rasheed and Mian Shakeel.
The delegation informed the LCCI President about the issues being faced by the Kiryana Merchants, saying that no representative of Central Kiryana Merchants Association is invited in the meetings in which the Director General food or DC formed the rate list and related policies. They requested the LCCI President to take up this with the Punjab government.
They alleged that magistrate's private force raids on Kiryana Merchants and harasses the traders.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber raises its voice for the rights of all businessmen whether they are members of Lahore Chamber or not. If they are entrepreneurs, Lahore Chamber is with them in every way.
He apprised the delegation about the facilities for the LCCI members and assured them that Lahore Chamber would raise voice at every forum.
He said that the problems of Kiryana Merchants should be solved on priority basis.
The delegation further informed the LCCI President that the civil administration and police staff harass the shopkeepers under the guise of business timings, which should be addressed.
They said that FBR has recently started the process of compulsory registration of retailers. Kiryana Merchants want to pay tax, but awareness workshop or seminar on this issue must be organized.
In this regard, Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has already raised this matter at the relevant forums and given its feedback to the government on SRO 457(I)/2024 dated March 30.
He said that the trade policy/scheme must not be implemented without awareness. The LCCI President proposed that a single page simplified Tax Return may be introduced for the retailers and shopkeepers. Furthermore, for ensuring consistency and continuity of policies, the time frame of this scheme must be for at least five years.
He was of the view that the government must encourage the retailers and facilitate them to the maximum extent by introducing a simplified Tajir Dost Scheme in accordance with the suggestions of LCCI. This will help in broadening of tax base by encouraging more retailers to register under this scheme.
