LCCI For Resolving Traders Issues On Priority

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

LCCI for resolving traders issues on priority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah and Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan have urged the government that the issues of the traders should be resolved at the earliest as they were doing business in challenging conditions.

They were talking to a delegation of Pakistan Traders Association led by former LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa here at LCCI on Saturday. LCCI Executive Committee Members Fiaz Haider and Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar were also present.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the Lahore Chamber was playing the role of a bridge between government and private sector.

He urged the departments concerned to resolve the issues of traffic, poor sewerage system, unavailability of parking and streetlights.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that the LCCI was struggling hard for strong economy of the country, citing that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry had established Help Desks of various departments to address the complaints of traders.

He mentioned that Lahore Chamber had taken up the issue of parking plazas at various forums. He said that LDA had assured that the issue of parking would be resolved in new Master Plan for Lahore. He said that this issue would be taken up in upcoming meeting with LDA officials.

The LCCI President informed the delegation that on recommendation of LCCI, COVID-19 vaccination centers were being established at the Lahore Chamber, Sundar and Kot Lakhpat industrial estates.

LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that Shahalam Market should be made traffic-free like Anarkali Market as it would resolve various issues.

The delegation informed the LCCI office-bearers that issue of traffic and parking in Shahalam Market was getting severe.

They said that parking plazas could be built under public-private partnership. They said that a vaccination center should also be established at Sheikhupura industrial area.

