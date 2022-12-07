LCCI for stopping action against steel furnaces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Wednesday urged the Environment Protection Department to immediately stop action against furnaces installed in steel sector until standardized scrubbers were finalized.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Small Steel Re-Rolling Association here, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that it was encouraging to know that the SIDB (Small Industries Development board) was planning to provide loan of up to 10 million to five sectors for the installation of scrubbers.

Before taking action against any business, Kashif Anwar said, the process to determine the standardized scrubbers should be finalized. Since the process was underway, he emphasized, shutting down of factories should be stopped. He added that industry especially steel re-rollers, which were already on the verge of closure, were suffering enormous financial losses.

He said the Industries, Commerce Investment & Skills Development Department had constituted a committee consisting of representatives of government, LCCI and other chambers, members from academia to discuss the criteria of financial and technical assistance to industries for the installation of Emission Control System and directions conveyed by the Environment Protection Department for the steel mills, steel furnaces and other industries having boilers.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar also encouraged the association to coordinate for installation of scrubbers at their furnaces. He also requested that other relevant associations inform their members to ensure compliance in order to prevent any EPD complaint.