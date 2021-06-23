UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LCCI For Withdrawal Of Fee On Interbank E-transactions

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:28 PM

LCCI for withdrawal of fee on interbank e-transactions

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday termed the fee on interbank funds transfer as an impediment for the business activities and called for its immediate withdrawal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday termed the fee on interbank funds transfer as an impediment for the business activities and called for its immediate withdrawal.

"It is nothing else but to discourage the business community and they will conduct cash transaction instead of e-banking." LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said in a media statement issued here that a fees of 0.1 percent has been imposed on interbank transactions of over Rs. 25,000 which would be doing more harm than good and continuously affect the business atmosphere in the country.

They said that business community had rejected the fees on online interbank transactions from the day first.

They said that though expansion of tax net is need of the hour but government would have to find out new ways to bring the untaxed sectors into the tax net. They said that measures like imposition of fee on interbank e-transactions are not doing any service to the economy. They said that tax on e-bank transactions is hampering the trade and economic activities.

They said that a number of trade & industrial associations have approached the LCCI and informed that imposition of tax on e-banking transactions has caused unrest and put the interests of business community on stake. They said that imposition of this tax has forced business community to conduct its monetary transactions in cash that is promoting undocumented economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Nasir Media From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

IT secy, PTA chairman discuss progress on Digital ..

30 seconds ago

New Zealand eye World Test final glory after India ..

2 minutes ago

Deripaska's Ex-Wife Sells 2.6% of EN+ Group to UAE ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Breaks June Heat Record With 94.5 Degrees F ..

2 minutes ago

UK Mulls Easing Travel Curbs for People Vaccinated ..

2 minutes ago

Argentine Gonzalez joins Fiorentina on five-year d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.