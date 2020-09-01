LCCI Founder Group kicks off second phase of campaign

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :-:The "Founder Group" in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday formally kicked off second phase of campaign for the annual election of the pioneer chamber to be held on September 25 and 26.

Talking to a select representatives of city markets, Group Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that he always firmly believed in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.

He said the PIAF- Founder alliance had decided to introduce sector specialists as their candidates for the LCCI Executive Committee with the sole objective to forward solid proposals to the government for economic progress and prosperity.

He said the Names of alliance candidates would be finalized with the consultation of genuine market representatives. He said that despite unprecedented crisis at national level, all efforts were made to restore the confidence of business community.

Iftikhar Malik hoped the business community would repose confidence in the alliance candidates in the larger interests of country's economy.

He said that a large number of industrial associations and scores of local markets had announced to support the PIAF-Founders alliance for upcoming LCCI elections. He said the alliance would continue to serve the business community in the larger interest of economy and would urge government to form business friendly policies.

The alliance leaders have pledged to continue to raise voice for the solution of problems being faced by the business community. He said, Founder had set up its election office at 16 -3rd floor big city plaza, Liberty Chowk Gulberg.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said, keeping in view of the past experience, it seemsdifficult to easily cause a dent in the formidable unity of 17 years oldalliance of "Founder with PIAF" in the provincial metropolis.

