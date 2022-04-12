UrduPoint.com

LCCI Greets Shahbaz Sharif On Becoming Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday congratulated its former president Shahbaz Sharif for being elected as Prime Minister, expressed best wishes and termed it a distinction for LCCI.

Talking to media men here, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that it is encouraging for the business community that Shahbaz Sharif has been elected as the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The LCCI office-bearers further said that they are optimistic that Shahbaz Sharif would live up to the expectations of people of Pakistan in achieving national goals and under his leadership Pakistan would record tremendous achievements in its economy, democracy and foreign relations.

They expressed the hope that Pakistan would emerge as a global leader in innovation, security, poverty alleviation and infrastructure development.

"We have all the reasons to believe that Shahbaz Sharif has every capacity to discharge his responsibilities as Prime Minister of Pakistan in the best possible manner", the LCCI office-bearers added.

They said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would supplement all efforts of the government aimed at economic wellbeing of the country.

They said that the new Prime Minister of Pakistan would have to evolve a strategy to remove all the impediments to the economic growth. They said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has recently released its well-thought proposals for the Federal budget 2022-23 which must be the part of budget document.

The LCCI office-bearers said that rupee devaluation, rising debts, taxation issues, miseries of the agriculture sector, below the mark growth of Large Scale Manufacturing Sector, high energy cost and below the mark exports are the biggest barriers to the economic growth.

They said that the number of taxes and frequency of paying taxes must be reduced. Moreover, taxes may be paid quarterly instead of every month, they said added that for that matter, all Para tariffs must be merged in the main tariffs. Similarly, there should be electronic communication between taxpayers and tax departments. These proposals can make noticeable difference and win the confidence of taxpayers, they said.

