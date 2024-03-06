Open Menu

LCCI Greets Shehbaz Sharif On Becoming Prime Minister For Second Time

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LCCI greets Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister for second time

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday extended heartiest felicitation to Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister for a second term

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday extended heartiest felicitation to Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister for a second term.

It is a great honour for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry that its former President Shehbaz Sharif has been re-elected as Prime Minister with a thumping majority, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt stated this in a media statement issued here.

The LCCI office-bearers expressed the hope that Shehbaz Sharif would live up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan in achieving national goals and under his leadership, Pakistan would record unprecedented achievements in its economy, democracy and foreign relations.

They said it is a matter of great satisfaction that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has mentioned key challenges being faced by the country, expressed concern over the high electricity tariff, unveiled his government’s priorities in agriculture sector, underlined the need for human development, expressed his firm resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country through implementation of the National Action Plan, and explained his government’s foreign policy outlook.

They also hoped that Pakistan would emerge as a global leader in innovation, security, poverty alleviation and infrastructure development. Lahore Chamber would supplement all the efforts of Shehbaz government aimed at economic well being of the country, they assured.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the new Prime Minister would have to evolve a strategy to remove all the impediments to the economic growth.

They were of the view that rupee devaluation, rising debts, taxation issues, miseries of the agriculture sector, low growth of Large Scale Manufacturing Sector, high energy cost and below the mark exports are the biggest barriers to the economic growth. They hoped that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take business community on board while formulating business and economy related policies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Exports Business Democracy Agriculture Chamber Media All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

1 minute ago
 General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on ..

General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7

1 minute ago
 Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospi ..

Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..

2 minutes ago
 Enhanced participation of women in public sphere n ..

Enhanced participation of women in public sphere need of hour: Ambassador Tirmiz ..

57 seconds ago
 Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in ..

Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse

6 minutes ago
 Training workshop on environmental protection held

Training workshop on environmental protection held

6 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16

Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16

6 minutes ago
 AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura

AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura

7 minutes ago
 Four killed over old enmity

Four killed over old enmity

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at Universi ..

Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ

23 minutes ago
 Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity re ..

Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..

23 minutes ago
 ECP releases additional reserve seats list for Nat ..

ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business