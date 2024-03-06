LCCI Greets Shehbaz Sharif On Becoming Prime Minister For Second Time
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday extended heartiest felicitation to Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister for a second term.
It is a great honour for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry that its former President Shehbaz Sharif has been re-elected as Prime Minister with a thumping majority, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt stated this in a media statement issued here.
The LCCI office-bearers expressed the hope that Shehbaz Sharif would live up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan in achieving national goals and under his leadership, Pakistan would record unprecedented achievements in its economy, democracy and foreign relations.
They said it is a matter of great satisfaction that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has mentioned key challenges being faced by the country, expressed concern over the high electricity tariff, unveiled his government’s priorities in agriculture sector, underlined the need for human development, expressed his firm resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country through implementation of the National Action Plan, and explained his government’s foreign policy outlook.
They also hoped that Pakistan would emerge as a global leader in innovation, security, poverty alleviation and infrastructure development. Lahore Chamber would supplement all the efforts of Shehbaz government aimed at economic well being of the country, they assured.
The LCCI office-bearers said that the new Prime Minister would have to evolve a strategy to remove all the impediments to the economic growth.
They were of the view that rupee devaluation, rising debts, taxation issues, miseries of the agriculture sector, low growth of Large Scale Manufacturing Sector, high energy cost and below the mark exports are the biggest barriers to the economic growth. They hoped that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take business community on board while formulating business and economy related policies.
