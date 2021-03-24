(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the demise of former LCCI president Syed Mohsin Raza Bukhari.

In a condolence message here, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee members said that entire business community was depressed due to sad demise of the former LCCI president.

They said that Syed Mohsin Raza Bukhari was a great man and his services for the cause of the business community would always be remembered. As Lahore Chamber's President, Syed Mohsin Raza Bukhari had rendered matchless services for the cause of trade, industry and economy. They said that demise of Syed Mohsin Raza Bukhari was an irreparable loss. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.