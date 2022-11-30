(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of S.M. Muneer, a renowned businessman and former president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

In a condolence message here, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that demise of SM Muneer was a big blow and an irreparable loss to the business community .

They said that SM Muneer not only rendered matchless services for the cause of business community but for the ailing humanity as well.

The LCCI office-bearers prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.