UrduPoint.com

LCCI Grieves Over SM Muneer's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 03:40 PM

LCCI grieves over SM Muneer's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of S.M. Muneer, a renowned businessman and former president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

In a condolence message here, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that demise of SM Muneer was a big blow and an irreparable loss to the business community .

They said that SM Muneer not only rendered matchless services for the cause of business community but for the ailing humanity as well.

The LCCI office-bearers prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce Family Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

51 minutes ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

4 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.