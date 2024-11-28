Open Menu

LCCI Hails Energy Ministry For Release Of Imported Industrial Chemicals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LCCI hails energy ministry for release of imported industrial chemicals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Thursday expressed deep appreciation for the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division for addressing its long-standing demand and releasing imported industrial chemicals and petrochemicals from Karachi ports.

These goods, classified as Class A under the Petroleum Act of 1934, had faced prolonged clearance delays, severely affecting industries reliant on these raw materials.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry praised the Ministry’s prompt action, emphasising the decision’s importance in stabilising industrial production and enhancing economic momentum.

Because of the LCCI efforts, the government had deferred the new flash point standards rules for six months and issued a notification for the release of all containers stuck at the ports.

Recently, the government had introduced new flash point standards, which caused significant challenges for various industries.

As a result, containers carrying industrial chemicals and petroleum products were stranded at Karachi ports, threatening to disrupt the industry. In response, the Lahore Chamber convened a meeting with key industry associations, including the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Artificial Leather Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Pharmacists Association, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Coatings Association, Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association, Pakistan Crop Protection Association, Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association, and others, to address this issue.

The LCCI leadership promptly requested the government’s intervention, and the government responded by making a timely and positive decision, instructing Customs authorities to release all consignments under Petroleum Classes A, B, and C.

LCCI office-bearers expressed their commitment to work closely with government authorities to address future challenges and foster an environment conducive to economic growth and industrial development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Chamber All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

1 hour ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

2 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

3 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

3 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

3 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

4 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business