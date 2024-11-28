LCCI hails energy ministry for release of imported industrial chemicals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Thursday expressed deep appreciation for the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division for addressing its long-standing demand and releasing imported industrial chemicals and petrochemicals from Karachi ports.

These goods, classified as Class A under the Petroleum Act of 1934, had faced prolonged clearance delays, severely affecting industries reliant on these raw materials.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry praised the Ministry’s prompt action, emphasising the decision’s importance in stabilising industrial production and enhancing economic momentum.

Because of the LCCI efforts, the government had deferred the new flash point standards rules for six months and issued a notification for the release of all containers stuck at the ports.

Recently, the government had introduced new flash point standards, which caused significant challenges for various industries.

As a result, containers carrying industrial chemicals and petroleum products were stranded at Karachi ports, threatening to disrupt the industry. In response, the Lahore Chamber convened a meeting with key industry associations, including the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Artificial Leather Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Pharmacists Association, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Coatings Association, Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association, Pakistan Crop Protection Association, Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association, and others, to address this issue.

The LCCI leadership promptly requested the government’s intervention, and the government responded by making a timely and positive decision, instructing Customs authorities to release all consignments under Petroleum Classes A, B, and C.

LCCI office-bearers expressed their commitment to work closely with government authorities to address future challenges and foster an environment conducive to economic growth and industrial development.