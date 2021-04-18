LCCI hails establishment of Commercial Courts: Governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that establishment of Commercial Courts are one of the reforms which the government initiated to improve public service delivery system in line with its vision.

He was talking to the LCCI delegation, led by its President Mian Tariq Misbah here at Governor's House on Saturday. Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Country Director World Bank Group Najy Benhassine also spoke on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab said that measures taken by the government in collaboration with the Lahore High Court was a giant leap towards making the business environment conducive for trade and economic activities. He said that this initiative would guarantee and ensure that the investment of the business community in Punjab is secured.

He said that the Commercial Court Ordinance, 2021 would ensure expeditious disposal of claims arising from commercial transactions by introducing timeframe for decision of suits, e-filing of pleadings and limited number of adjournment.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the promulgation of Commercial Courts Ordinance 2021 can be termed as a milestone towards providing a speedy and affordable justice to the business community. He said that the legal experts involved in preparing this ordinance deserved special appreciation for keeping in view the challenges and complexities of modern business requirements.

The LCCI President lauded the role of Punjab Government, Governor Punjab, Lahore High Court and World Bank for fully supporting this historic measure.

He said that the establishment of Commercial Courts under this ordinance would also contribute greatly in improving the Doing Business ranking of Pakistan because these arrangements would directly influence one of its factors that is called 'Enforcing Contracts'.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that economies with a more efficient judiciary, in which courts could effectively enforce contractual obligations, have more developed credit markets and a higher level of development overall.

He said, "Pakistan's present ranking of Doing Business is 108th while our country ranks 156th place on the indicator of Enforcing Contracts." According to the World Bank Doing Business Index, it took around 1,025 days to resolve a commercial dispute in Pakistan as compared to 164 days in Singapore which bagged the top position in this indicator.

The LCCI President hoped that the initiation of the Commercial Courts would create tremendous ease for the business community by providing them a platform for prompt resolution of their commercial disputes. This would ultimately get reflected in a positive way on the indicator of enforcing contracts which would further improve doing business ranking, he added.