LCCI hails government, law enforcement agencies for accepting LCCI demand

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday highly appreciated the Punjab government and law enforcement agencies for accepting LCCI demand to keep markets open during PSL."It is a great moment for the business community as international cricket and trade & economic activities have now been associated with each other and would continue parallel", the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said in a statement on Thursday.They said that this decision is not only a bigger favor to the business community but also to the local and foreigner cricket fans who love to do shopping at Liberty and other adjacent markets whenever they come to enjoy the match at Gaddafi Stadium.The LCCI office-bearers said that new planning by the government and the law enforcement agencies would avoid a massive loss of billions of rupees daily to the trade and economic activities.

They said that revival of international cricket in Pakistan is a healthy sign and would highlight the soft image of the country while continuation of trade and economic activities would definitely add to the benefits of government's efforts aimed at making this country a land of peace.They said that during the cricket matches in recent past, Liberty and other markets and restaurants adjacent to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore were ordered to remain closed, which resulted in significant loss of business activities, not only to the traders but to the daily wagers but by taking recent decision, government has win the hearts.The LCCI office-bearers said the business community would cooperate with the government to ensure all necessary security measures during these matches.