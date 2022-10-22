LCCI holds seminar on ‘empowering women through facilitation’

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) Economic empowerment of the women should be cornerstone of the government’s agenda for a sustainable economic development of the country.

This was stated by the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashif Anwar while speaking at a seminar on “Empowering Women through Facilitation” at the LCCI. LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Senior Deputy Chief Manager, State Bank of Pakistan Muhammad Tahir, Syed Hassan Ali Qadri, Head International Resource Center, Lahore College University Dr. Hifsa Batool, Faisal Wahab and LCCI EC Member Fariha Younas also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that said Lahore Chamber has declared this year as the business compliance and facilitation year. He said that LCCI is a facilitator and not a policy maker. He said that importance of women empowerment should be realized. islam has raised the status of women from below the earth to so high that paradise lies at her feet. He said that women empowerment is one of the most vital issues which should be addressed on priority. It holds the key for the betterment of our families, society and ultimately the economy of country.

LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood gave a detailed briefing on tax incentives and LCCI membership for women entrepreneurs. He said that many women entrepreneurs have complained that the relevant information is not communicated to them so that serious efforts are being made to take all relevant Government departments on board for providing information to the women entrepreneurs He said that many women entrepreneurs have the misconception that LCCI can financial assist them.

He said LCCI is a facilitator body.

LCCI Executive Committee Member Fareeha Younas said that that it is her vision to facilitate women entrepreneurs. She also called for timely dissemination of the business related information for the women. She requested the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to support women from SME sector who have limited market access. She said that a permanent display center should be made for women entrepreneurs at LCCI. She said that many women entrepreneurs from rural areas have brilliant ideas but have not a platform to implement their ideas.

Senior Deputy Chief Manager, State Bank of Pakistan Muhammad Tahir gave a detailed presentation on “Loans offered at low interest rate by different banks for Women Entrepreneurs.” He also threw light on Punjab Rozgar Scheme, Exclusive Account Services for women in banks, Sindh Bank’s Mohtarma Account, MCB Ladies Account and Faysal Islami Amal Women accounts

Syed M. Hassan Ali Qadri also gave a presentation on “Tax Incentives for Women Entrepreneurs.” He also discussed Taxpayers and Its Categories.

Presentation on “Women Empowerment” by Dr. Hafsah Batool, Head of International Resource Center (DFDI), Lahore College for Women University. She discussed women empowerment, Economic Empowerment, Familial/ Interpersonal Empowerment, Psychological Empowerment, Legal Empowerment, Political Empowerment, Socio-Cultural/Social Empowerment, Digital empowerment and Policy Suggestions.