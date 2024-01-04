LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alternative treatment

(@Abdulla99267510)

Lahore, January 4 - The best active lifestyle, food supplements and natural medicines can be helpful in preventing many problems, so people should get rid of all myths in this regard to ensure a healthy life.

These views are expressed by the experts from different sectors while speaking at a seminar on Myths and Realities of Alternative Treatment at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar presided over the seminar while Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhary, Executive Committee Member Shamim Akhtar, experts Tahir Mehmood Khan, Najam Jawa, Irfan Shahid, Dr. Tanveer Khan, Dr. Bushra and others spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that natural treatment is not only getting popularity in Pakistan, but the use of natural foods and herbal medicines is also increasing all over the world. He said that in Pakistan, a large number of people also use natural medicines to cure various diseases.

He said that the World Health Organization has also recognized natural medicine and natural treatment as an alternative method.

Apart from this, a parallel industry may also develop.

LCCI EC member Shamim Akhtar said that there are many myths in the minds of people regarding food supplements and natural medicines which are not correct. She said that it is important to stay near to nature to stay healthy. She said that many problems can be avoided by adopting natural food, natural sleep and active lifestyle.

All the experts said that herbal, homeopathic medicines and food supplements are made from natural ingredients and not only provide benefits but also have no side effects.

They said that these goods are within the reach of people due to their low cost. They said that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has also regulated these medicines and food supplements due to which all safety parameters are being followed. They said that at present the use of natural sources in food is very less while the use of processed food is more. This trend has to be changed.