LCCI inks MoU with 21 companies to get discounts for members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Tuesday signed over 21 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the leading companies to get discounts for its members on various products.

The agreements have been signed with Al Aziz Furniture, Al Khan Restaurant, Al Nasar Lab, Cakes and Bakes, Chalet Catering, Chughtai Lab, Eiffel Industries Ltd (Road Prince Bikes), Excel Lab, Fatima Engineering, Horizon Molecular Lab, KKT Spine Centre, Pak Aims travel & Tours, poet Restaurant, Seven Sky Immigration, Surgimed Lab, Syed Bhai Furniture, Test Zone Diagnostic Centre, TPL Trekker Pakistan, Al-Madina Electronics and United Auto Industries.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah was the chief guest while Vice President Tahir Manzoov Chaudhry signed the MoUs on behalf of the LCCI. Mian Tariq Misbah, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Discount Card Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi spoke on the occasion.

These companies will give discounts to the LCCI members upon presenting their valid membership cards.

The LCCI president said MoUs would be signed with over 200 companies to get facilitation for the chamber members. He said the LCCI would do free marketing of the co-partners with its in-house resources like Lahore Chamber news and FM 98.6 radio.