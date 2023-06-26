LCCI, IPO-Pakistan organise awareness session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan), organised an awareness session on protection and registration of Geographical Indications (GIs), here on Monday.

The event was aimed to emphasise the significance of geographically registering and safeguarding Pakistan's valuable products.

Sharing his views, LCCI President Kashif Anwar highlighted the importance of geographically registering products to preserve their unique characteristics and reputation.

He stressed that the awareness session played a crucial role in educating stakeholders about the value and benefits of GI registration.

Director of Geographical Indications at IPO-Pakistan, Muhammad Ismail delivered a detailed presentation on GIs. He emphasized that a GI is a distinctive sign used to identify products originating from a specific geographical area, known for possessing exceptional qualities and reputation. These products owe their distinctiveness to the interplay of natural and human factors in their place of origin. GIs can be associated with agricultural, traditional, and industrial products that reflect the identity and heritage of a particular region.

Ismail further explained the various aspects of Intellectual Property and its types, shedding light on the Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Act, 2020. He elucidated the roles of different entities involved in the GI system, including the state (Federal Government), registrant, authorized user, and certification body.

The presentation also covered the registration process for GIs and the benefits of GI protection.

Participants were informed that the registration process for a GI does not incur any fees for the registrant, while authorized users are required to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 1000. The registration process typically takes around 3-6 months, and once registered, the protection of a GI is unlimited and can be renewed every 10 years.

He also highlighted that several provinces in Pakistan have already notified their respective GIs. Currently, six GIs have been successfully registered at the national level through IPO-Pakistan.

These include Basmati Rice, Pink Rock Salt, Hyderabad Bangles, Sargodha Kinnow, Chaunsa Mango, and Sindhri Mango. The registration of these GIs serves to protect their authenticity and promote their economic value on a national and international scale.

President LCCI Kashif Anwar said that the awareness session proved to be a significant step toward promoting the importance of GI registration and protection in Pakistan. It enabled stakeholders to gain insights into the benefits of preserving and promoting the unique products associated with specific regions across the country, he said adding that with increased awareness and proactive measures, Pakistan's rich cultural heritage and valuable products can receive the recognition and protection they deserve on both domestic and global platforms.