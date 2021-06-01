LCCI lauds Akhuwat role for poverty eradication

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Poverty eradication is one of the biggest challenges being faced by Pakistan and another hundreds of thousands people are expected to move into poverty due to Covid-19 pandemic. Affluent people should take care of the have-nots in the society.

These views were expressed by the Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, while talking to the Founder & Executive Director of Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib during a meeting at the LCCI. CEO Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Kamran Shams and LCCI Executive Committee Member Shahid Nazir were also present.

Dr. Amjad Saqib said that with a 99.9 percent recovery rate of its interest-free Islamic microfinance programme, the Akhuwat Foundation has been running the most successful and largest Qarz-e-Hasna scheme in the world.

He said that since its inception in 2001, Akhuwat had disbursed a sum of Rs 150 billion as interest-free loans to 4.4 million people of the deprived communities. He said the interest-free loan programme of Akhuwat had enabled hundreds of thousands of people to secure basic necessities of life enabling them to live with dignity and honour.

He said that besides the microfinance programme, Akhuwat has also become a partner of the government in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. The government has provided Rs.5 billion to Akhuwat and Foundation has issued loans for housing to 12 thousand people on 4 to 5 percent markup.

He added that the foundation established Pakistan's first fee-free university for students from all the provinces.

He said loan repayments to Akhuwat were again utilized to help out the needy people.

The LCCI SVP said that role of the organizations like Akhuwat Foundation is of utmost importance in poverty eradication as government cannot cope the challenge alone.

"It is a happy sign that Akhuwat Foundation is running the most successful and largest Qarz-e-Hasna Scheme in the world with highest percent recovery rate. It is definitely helping deprived people to get self-reliance", Nasir Hameed Khan added.

He said that this model of Akhuwat Foundation needs to to be supported by the private sector and it should follow the footsteps of the founder of Akhuwat Foundation Amjad Saqib while carrying out their social responsibility.

He said that foundation of Akhuwat University is a big milestone as it would provide quality higher education to the deserving students without fees and they would be able to serve the country.

He said that collaboration of Akhuwat Foundation to the Government of Pakistan's scheme of subsidized house financing for low income would help low income families to get their own shelter. He said that LCCI is ready to play its part in apprising its member firms about the services of Akhuwat Foundation to support its various initiatives.

He said LCCI would coordinate and arrange awareness seminars in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation.