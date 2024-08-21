LCCI Launches Chinese Language Courses
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to launch Chinese language courses aimed at enhancing business communication and fostering stronger trade relations between Pakistan and China.
The initiative is part of LCCI's ongoing efforts to equip the business community with the necessary skills to navigate the growing economic ties between the two countries, LCCI spokesman told the media here Wednesday.
The Chinese language courses are designed to cater to professionals, entrepreneurs and individuals who seek to engage more effectively with Chinese businesses. The program will cover essential language skills including basic communication and business terminology enabling participants to better understand and interact with their Chinese counterparts.
Interested individuals are encouraged to register for the course before the deadline of August 25.
The courses will be conducted by experienced instructors, ensuring a high standard of learning and practical application.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Acting President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry highlighted the importance of this initiative saying that China continues to be one of Pakistan's most significant trade partners, understanding the language and culture is crucial for business community. This course will provide LCCI members with a competitive edge in the international market."
For registration and further details, interested participants can visit the LCCI office or contact 111-222-499. The LCCI urges all prospective learners to secure their spots before the August 25 deadline, as spaces are limited.
This initiative is yet another example of LCCI's commitment to empowering the business community by providing them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in a globalized economy.
