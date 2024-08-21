Open Menu

LCCI Launches Chinese Language Courses

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LCCI launches Chinese language courses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to launch Chinese language courses aimed at enhancing business communication and fostering stronger trade relations between Pakistan and China.

The initiative is part of LCCI's ongoing efforts to equip the business community with the necessary skills to navigate the growing economic ties between the two countries, LCCI spokesman told the media here Wednesday.

The Chinese language courses are designed to cater to professionals, entrepreneurs and individuals who seek to engage more effectively with Chinese businesses. The program will cover essential language skills including basic communication and business terminology enabling participants to better understand and interact with their Chinese counterparts.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register for the course before the deadline of August 25.

The courses will be conducted by experienced instructors, ensuring a high standard of learning and practical application.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Acting President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry highlighted the importance of this initiative saying that China continues to be one of Pakistan's most significant trade partners, understanding the language and culture is crucial for business community. This course will provide LCCI members with a competitive edge in the international market."

For registration and further details, interested participants can visit the LCCI office or contact 111-222-499. The LCCI urges all prospective learners to secure their spots before the August 25 deadline, as spaces are limited.

This initiative is yet another example of LCCI's commitment to empowering the business community by providing them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in a globalized economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China Visit August Market Media All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

1 hour ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business