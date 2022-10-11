UrduPoint.com

LCCI Members To Have 20% Discount At National GP Clinic

October 11, 2022

Delegations of FPCCI, Women Entrepreneurs, Jewelers Association visit LCCI

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct11th, 2022) – Continuing its untiring efforts to facilitate the members, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has inked another Memorandum of Understanding with one of the major medical institutions of the city.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar and President of National GP Clinic Tahir Mahmood inked the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their respective organizations.

According to the MOU, National GP Clinic will extend 20% discount on the entire healthcare service to the valid members of the LCCI. The staff members of LCCI will be entitled to get 30% discount on entire services of healthcare facilities.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the medical treatment has become costly with the passage of time that’s why the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is signing MOUs with the prominent medical institutions to ensure best health facilities for its members and staff at a reasonable discount.

Meanwhile, the delegations of FPCCI, led by Vice President Riffat Malik, Women Entrepreneurs led by Mrs. Tariq and Jewelers Association led by Ijaz Tufail called on the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt.

The LCCI office-bearers said that women in Pakistan constitute more than half of total population. They said that women entrepreneurs should be provided same regulatory and institutional framework as their male counterparts have so that they could enjoy a free market mechanism. They said that the products prepared by women entrepreneurs should be allowed concessions. They said that imparting training to women is a must.

Talking to the delegation of jewelers, Kashif Anwar, Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Adnan Khalid Butt said that the government should address the genuine reservations of the business community.

