LCCI Membership Renewal Date Extended Till April 20

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (LCCI) demand for an extension in the membership renewal deadline has been accepted, with the new deadline now set for April 20.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry here Thursday expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister, Commerce Minister and Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO) for their proactive efforts in facilitating the business community.

LCCI takes pride in being the first chamber in Pakistan to advocate for this extension, ensuring convenience for its members.

The previous renewal deadline coincided with the Eid holidays, creating time constraints for members. With the new extension, members now have a significant relief and can easily complete their membership renewal process without any hurdles.

"The government's decision to extend the deadline is a major relief for the business community, ensuring that members do not face unnecessary disruptions in their business activities," said Mian Abuzar Shad said.

The LCCI office-bearers pledged to work continuously for the ease and facilitation of its members and appreciated the government's support in fostering a business-friendly environment.

