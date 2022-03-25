UrduPoint.com

LCCI Membership Renewals On Sunday Also

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The membership department of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will remain open on Sunday for renewals.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq told the media here Friday that the decision to keep open the membership department on Sunday had been taken to facilitate members, who wanted to get their membership renewed by March 31, which is the last date for renewal.

