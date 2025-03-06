LCCI, Mid City Hospital ink MoU

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Mid City Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to offer exclusive healthcare benefits to LCCI members and their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Mid City Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to offer exclusive healthcare benefits to LCCI members and their families.

The agreement was formalised in a ceremony attended by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Mid City Hospital CEO Prof. Dr. Saqib Siddiq, along with other senior LCCI officials.

Under the MoU, the Mid City Hospital will provide a 20pc discount on inpatient services, routine laboratory tests, and radiology services, as well as a 6pc discount on pharmacy medicines for LCCI members presenting a valid membership card. The partnership aims to ensure access to high-quality healthcare at reduced costs.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad highlighted that the initiative reflects LCCI's commitment to the well-being of its members, emphasizing that access to premium healthcare is essential for the business community.

Mid City Hospital CEO Prof. Dr. Saqib Siddiq assured that the hospital would deliver world-class medical services through its specialized departments and experienced consultants. He expressed pride in partnering with LCCI to enhance healthcare standards in the region.

The MoU is effective for one year, with options for modifications based on mutual consent. LCCI officials emphasized that the agreement underscores the importance of corporate responsibility and strategic partnerships for the betterment of society.

The signing ceremony concluded with both organizations reaffirming their commitment to collaborative efforts that benefit the business community and the broader society.