LCCI, Mid City Hospital Ink MoU
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:18 PM
The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Mid City Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to offer exclusive healthcare benefits to LCCI members and their families
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Mid City Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to offer exclusive healthcare benefits to LCCI members and their families.
The agreement was formalised in a ceremony attended by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Mid City Hospital CEO Prof. Dr. Saqib Siddiq, along with other senior LCCI officials.
Under the MoU, the Mid City Hospital will provide a 20pc discount on inpatient services, routine laboratory tests, and radiology services, as well as a 6pc discount on pharmacy medicines for LCCI members presenting a valid membership card. The partnership aims to ensure access to high-quality healthcare at reduced costs.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad highlighted that the initiative reflects LCCI's commitment to the well-being of its members, emphasizing that access to premium healthcare is essential for the business community.
Mid City Hospital CEO Prof. Dr. Saqib Siddiq assured that the hospital would deliver world-class medical services through its specialized departments and experienced consultants. He expressed pride in partnering with LCCI to enhance healthcare standards in the region.
The MoU is effective for one year, with options for modifications based on mutual consent. LCCI officials emphasized that the agreement underscores the importance of corporate responsibility and strategic partnerships for the betterment of society.
The signing ceremony concluded with both organizations reaffirming their commitment to collaborative efforts that benefit the business community and the broader society.
Recent Stories
Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, evades media
Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year
PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System
Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth
IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives
ATC records statements of 6 witnesses in May 9 cases
Tianjin's Binhai New Area attracts over 5,000 foreign funded enterprises: Distri ..
Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and order situations
More Stories From Business
-
Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth29 minutes ago
-
Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA36 minutes ago
-
LCCI, Mid City Hospital ink MoU40 minutes ago
-
Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension1 hour ago
-
FDA kicks off tree plantation drive to add environmental beauty44 minutes ago
-
KATI stresses the need of significant policy rate cut1 hour ago
-
Tanveer vows to provide essential items at affordable prices during Ramadan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.87 billion1 hour ago
-
Aurangzeb assures APTMA of support for industrial growth4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar43 minutes ago
-
Eurozone retail sales unexpectedly fall in January5 hours ago
-
SECP appellate bench upholds Penalty on VIS Credit rating Company5 hours ago