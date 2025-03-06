Open Menu

LCCI, Mid City Hospital Ink MoU

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:18 PM

LCCI, Mid City Hospital ink MoU

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Mid City Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to offer exclusive healthcare benefits to LCCI members and their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Mid City Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to offer exclusive healthcare benefits to LCCI members and their families.

The agreement was formalised in a ceremony attended by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Mid City Hospital CEO Prof. Dr. Saqib Siddiq, along with other senior LCCI officials.

Under the MoU, the Mid City Hospital will provide a 20pc discount on inpatient services, routine laboratory tests, and radiology services, as well as a 6pc discount on pharmacy medicines for LCCI members presenting a valid membership card. The partnership aims to ensure access to high-quality healthcare at reduced costs.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad highlighted that the initiative reflects LCCI's commitment to the well-being of its members, emphasizing that access to premium healthcare is essential for the business community.

Mid City Hospital CEO Prof. Dr. Saqib Siddiq assured that the hospital would deliver world-class medical services through its specialized departments and experienced consultants. He expressed pride in partnering with LCCI to enhance healthcare standards in the region.

The MoU is effective for one year, with options for modifications based on mutual consent. LCCI officials emphasized that the agreement underscores the importance of corporate responsibility and strategic partnerships for the betterment of society.

The signing ceremony concluded with both organizations reaffirming their commitment to collaborative efforts that benefit the business community and the broader society.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khaw ..

Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, evades media

7 minutes ago
 Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this ..

Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year

16 minutes ago
 PTI social media team members summoned over allege ..

PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda

22 minutes ago
 Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlig ..

Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery

31 minutes ago
 Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdow ..

Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters

31 minutes ago
 Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP

Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP

31 minutes ago
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment Syst ..

RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System

43 minutes ago
 Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s ec ..

Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth

29 minutes ago
 IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives

IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives

29 minutes ago
 ATC records statements of 6 witnesses in May 9 cas ..

ATC records statements of 6 witnesses in May 9 cases

29 minutes ago
 Tianjin's Binhai New Area attracts over 5,000 fore ..

Tianjin's Binhai New Area attracts over 5,000 foreign funded enterprises: Distri ..

29 minutes ago
 Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and or ..

Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and order situations

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business