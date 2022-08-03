LCCI offers condolences over soldiers' martyrdom

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic crash incident in Balochistan wherein Pakistan lost its brave soldiers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic crash incident in Balochistan wherein Pakistan lost its brave soldiers.

In a condolence message here, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir termed the martyrdom of six Army officers including Lt.

General Sarfraz Ali, commander of Quetta Corps, Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz in helicopter crash, a national loss.

"On behalf of all members, I express my heartfelt condolences to their families and pray for higher ranks for the departed souls in heaven," he added.