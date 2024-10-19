Open Menu

LCCI Offers Mediation To Govt As Transporters Announce Strike From 22nd

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LCCI offers mediation to govt as transporters announce strike from 22nd

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has stepped forward to mediate between the government and the Pakistan Mini Mazda Association, following the transporters’ announcement of an indefinite nationwide strike starting October 22 if their demands remain unmet.

During a meeting held at the LCCI, President Mian Abuzar Shad and former President Muhammad Ali Mian appealed to the government to resolve the situation quickly, fearing of significant losses to both the business community and the government if strike starts.

The transporters, led by representatives Sher Ali and Tanveer Jutt, outlined the critical challenges facing the sector and rendered their operations unsustainable under current circumstances. They demanded immediate cessation of the Rs 10,000 fines imposed by the Motorway Police, recognition of Mazda vehicles with two axles for load transportation, elimination of unjust fines, FIRs, and unethical behavior by the Patrolling Police, reinstatement of canceled Mazda vehicles, removal of the Goods Transport Trade Mark board tax imposed by the TMA ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, withdrawal of FBR’s SRO 1619 etc.

The transporters said that failure to address these issues would make it impossible to continue their operations, forcing them to strike indefinitely.

The LCCI leaders urged the government to engage in urgent talks with the transport sector including the Minister of Transport, IG Motorways and other relevant authorities to resolve the matter before it escalates. The LCCI also offered to mediate in these discussions to help reach a fair resolution.

The meeting was also attended by LCCI Executive Committee members Riaz Shahid, Rana Nisar, Karamat Ali Awan, Shaiban Akhtar, Umar Sarfaraz, Irfan Ahmed Qureshi, and Asif Khan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Police Business Motorway Vehicles Muhammad Ali October FBR From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Mazda Mini

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence bec ..

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin I ..

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

2 hours ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

4 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

4 hours ago
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

4 hours ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

4 hours ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

5 hours ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

5 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

5 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business