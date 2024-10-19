LCCI offers mediation to govt as transporters announce strike from 22nd

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has stepped forward to mediate between the government and the Pakistan Mini Mazda Association, following the transporters’ announcement of an indefinite nationwide strike starting October 22 if their demands remain unmet.

During a meeting held at the LCCI, President Mian Abuzar Shad and former President Muhammad Ali Mian appealed to the government to resolve the situation quickly, fearing of significant losses to both the business community and the government if strike starts.

The transporters, led by representatives Sher Ali and Tanveer Jutt, outlined the critical challenges facing the sector and rendered their operations unsustainable under current circumstances. They demanded immediate cessation of the Rs 10,000 fines imposed by the Motorway Police, recognition of Mazda vehicles with two axles for load transportation, elimination of unjust fines, FIRs, and unethical behavior by the Patrolling Police, reinstatement of canceled Mazda vehicles, removal of the Goods Transport Trade Mark board tax imposed by the TMA ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, withdrawal of FBR’s SRO 1619 etc.

The transporters said that failure to address these issues would make it impossible to continue their operations, forcing them to strike indefinitely.

The LCCI leaders urged the government to engage in urgent talks with the transport sector including the Minister of Transport, IG Motorways and other relevant authorities to resolve the matter before it escalates. The LCCI also offered to mediate in these discussions to help reach a fair resolution.

The meeting was also attended by LCCI Executive Committee members Riaz Shahid, Rana Nisar, Karamat Ali Awan, Shaiban Akhtar, Umar Sarfaraz, Irfan Ahmed Qureshi, and Asif Khan.