LCCI Office-bearers Resign Due To Personal Commitments
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have resigned from their positions, citing personal and business commitments.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry have formally submitted their resignations but will continue to perform their duties until September 30 to ensure smooth operations at the chamber.
The resignations were handed over to LCCI Secretary General Shahid Khalil in the presence of the leadership of the PPP Alliance, including Mian Anjum Nisar, Ali Hussam Asghar, Muhammad Ali Mian, Nasrullah Mughal and others.
In a joint statement issued here Thursday, the LCCI office-bearers clarified that their decision was based solely on personal and professional engagements.
They reassured the business community that the chamber’s ongoing activities and initiatives would not be disrupted.
Alliance leaders praised the outgoing office-bearers, particularly President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, for their tireless services to the business community and the economy. They said that their contributions would be remembered in golden words as a legacy of dedication and commitment.
The process for electing new leadership at the Lahore Chamber will be initiated soon. Until then, the outgoing leadership will continue to serve and ensure that the chamber remains actively engaged in addressing the concerns of business community.
