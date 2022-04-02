LCCI office timings rescheduled for holy month of Ramadan

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2022) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office timings have been rescheduled for the Holy month of Ramazan.

During the Holy Month of Ramazan, the LCCI office would remain open from 10 am to 3 pm without any break while on Friday's time would from 10 am to 1 pm

The LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the decision has been taken to facilitate the LCCI members.