UrduPoint.com

'LCCI Official Documents Now More Secure'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :In order to increase service quality and ensure document security, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has added a QR code to LCCI visa invitation letter, visa recommendation letter and certificate of origin.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt told media here on Sunday that introduction of the QR code had rendered counterfeiting of LCCI documents impossible.

According to them, the Lahore Chamber's certificate now had this new security feature, making it impossible to falsify and making it simple to check it anywhere.

They informed that the QR code could also be used to verify the information on the certificate.

The LCCI office-bearers said that to make the LCCI documents foolproof was one of the top priorities of the present management and the work was going on rapidly in this regard. They said that the digitization of all other documents would also be completed very soon.

