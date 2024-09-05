LCCI Organises 3rd Seerat-un-Nabi Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organised its third Seerat-un-Nabi Conference here on Thursday.
The event was attended by a large number of people, including LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Seerat Scholar Dr. Tariq Mahmood Sharifzada, Dr. Ahsan Waris, Executive Committee Member Fariha Younus, religious scholars, representatives from the business community and individuals from various walks of life.
The conference commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a heartfelt rendition of Naats and Darood-o-Salam upon Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a mercy for all mankind until the end of time.
He stated, "True love and devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) require us to fully adhere to his Sunnah, which is the key to success in both this world and the hereafter."
Scholar Dr. Tariq Mahmood shed light on various aspects of the Prophet's (PBUH) life, highlighting how he promoted justice, honesty, and equality in every moment of his life. He emphasised that even today, if we adopt these principles, our social and economic issues can be resolved.
The LCCI president expressed his gratitude to all the participants and reaffirmed the chamber's commitment to continue organising such conferences in the future.
