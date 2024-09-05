Open Menu

LCCI Organises 3rd Seerat-un-Nabi Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LCCI organises 3rd Seerat-un-Nabi Conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organised its third Seerat-un-Nabi Conference here on Thursday.

The event was attended by a large number of people, including LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Seerat Scholar Dr. Tariq Mahmood Sharifzada, Dr. Ahsan Waris, Executive Committee Member Fariha Younus, religious scholars, representatives from the business community and individuals from various walks of life.

The conference commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a heartfelt rendition of Naats and Darood-o-Salam upon Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a mercy for all mankind until the end of time.

He stated, "True love and devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) require us to fully adhere to his Sunnah, which is the key to success in both this world and the hereafter."

Scholar Dr. Tariq Mahmood shed light on various aspects of the Prophet's (PBUH) life, highlighting how he promoted justice, honesty, and equality in every moment of his life. He emphasised that even today, if we adopt these principles, our social and economic issues can be resolved.

The LCCI president expressed his gratitude to all the participants and reaffirmed the chamber's commitment to continue organising such conferences in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Chamber Event All From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Love

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

2 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

2 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

4 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

5 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

5 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

6 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

6 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business