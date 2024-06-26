LCCI Organises 'Drug Prevention Conference'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 06:39 PM
On the occasion of World Anti-Narcotics Day, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organised the Drug Prevention Conference, here on Wednesday
The conference was chaired by LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, and was addressed by SSP (Operations) Tasawar Iqbal, Assistant Director of Anti-Narcotics Force M. Muqeem, Convener of the Standing Committee on Health and Narcotics Control Dr. Zafar Iqbal, and Director of the University of education Professor Umar Saleem.
LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry emphasised the importance of drug prevention, stating, "Our goal is to make Pakistan drug-free, and all members of society must play their part in this endeavor. The theme of International Anti-Drug Day, 'The evidence is clear: invest in prevention,' calls on us all to focus on preventing drug use."
He highlighted the concerning increase in drug use within society, noting that ignoring this harsh reality is detrimental to the nation. He expressed concern over the rising number of drug addicts, particularly among young students, and pointed out that the situation in Pakistan is also troubling in this regard.
Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry shared that an estimated 9 million people in the country are drug addicts, with research indicating that 40,000 new individuals start using drugs each year in Pakistan. Of these, 860,000 regularly use heroin, with 73 per cent of them using shared syringes.
Additionally, 3.6pc of the population uses other prohibited substances.
The report further revealed that 25,000 street children who have run away from home are addicted to drugs, with 78 percent of users being men and 22 percent women. In Punjab alone, 2.9 million individuals are drug addicts. Research suggests that people with self-confidence, decision-making skills, communication abilities, the capacity to handle pressure, time management skills, and anger management are better able to avoid drug use.
He noted that many educational institutions are not immune to this scourge, particularly colleges and universities with hostel facilities where drug use is on the rise. This has led to an increase in depression and various psychological issues among students.
Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry recommended that educational institutions organize positive activities such as sports, cultural programs, and workshops to divert students' attention away from drugs. He urged institutions to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use and to convey a clear message to students about its dangers.
In addition to educational institutions, doctors can also play a significant role in combating the drug problem. He suggested that doctors initiate detoxification programs in hospitals and clinics to help patients cleanse themselves of the effects of drugs.
