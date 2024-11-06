Open Menu

LCCI Organises Seminar On Women Empowerment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:42 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a seminar on women empowerment to underscore the vital role of women in the socio-economic development of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a seminar on women empowerment to underscore the vital role of women in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad was the chief guest at the seminar while Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former President Muhammad Ali Mian, Executive Committee Members Firdous Nisar, Amina Randhawa and Waseem Hassan Nawaz from Ehsas for Life spoke on the occasion. Executive Committee Members Khurram Lodhi, Amir Ali and Shauban Akhter also attended the seminar.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that women have always played a pivotal role in the construction and moral education of any society and nation.

He expressed pride in the contributions of Pakistani women, regardless of their urban or rural backgrounds, saying that they are working at par with women from developed countries.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that if any country genuinely wishes for reconstruction, it must focus on its workforce. More than half of our population comprises women. Therefore, without women's empowerment, we cannot grow economically.

He said that providing women with greater autonomy and access to necessary resources could lead to significant positive changes in Pakistan’s economy.

"As a nation, we must recognize that women's autonomy and empowerment are among the most pressing needs of our time, he added.

The LCCI President said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is actively addressing the issues faced by women in the business sector.

He said that LCCI Executive Committee also has two women as members.

Waseem Hassan Awan discussed the critical role NGOs play in uplifting women's status in society and their contributions to economic empowerment.

LCCI Executive Committee Member Firdous Nisar highlighted the importance of women in leadership positions and how their participation in the corporate world can lead to innovative solutions and business growth. She also underscored the importance of mentorship for young women and urged the seasoned professionals to guide the next generation in navigating their careers.

LCCI Executive Committee Member Amina Randhawa called for collaboration between different sectors to foster an environment that supports women's empowerment initiatives. She said that the government should focus on women entrepreneurs’ development.

During the question-and-answer session, participants interacted with the speakers on women's empowerment.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that we must pay special attention to women's education and training if we wish to elevate our country to the ranks of developed nations. The government should also formulate specific policies to support women's training and empowerment.

Ms Nida, Dr. Ayesha Rao, Dr. Sadia Majeed, Madam Daizzy, Chaudhry Azhar Husain, Sardar Abdul Rasheed Dogar, Ayesha Afreen.

