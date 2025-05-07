LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan Armed Forces

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Wednesday organized a grand solidarity walk to express unwavering support for the valiant armed forces of Pakistan and to strongly condemn the unprovoked Indian aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country

The walk, led by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, witnessed enthusiastic participation from Executive Committee Members and business community. Holding national flags and chanting slogans in support of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, the participants marched to show unity and resolve.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that business community stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave armed forces of Pakistan, who are the guardians of our borders and defenders of national pride. He said that any aggression or violation of Pakistan's sovereignty would be met with a strong and united response from all segments of society, including the business community. "India’s belligerent attitude and hostile actions pose a serious threat to regional peace. We strongly condemn these provocations and express full confidence in our armed forces to give a befitting response," he said.

The LCCI President said that Lahore Chamber has already established a War Fund with an initial contribution of Rs. 10 million which reflects the deep commitment of the business community to stand with our defenders in these challenging times.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman highlighted the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan’s armed forces to protect the nation from external and internal threats.

He said that entire nation is united against aggression and will not allow any power to undermine Pakistan's peace and security.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry added that solidarity walk is a clear message to the enemy that the people of Pakistan are united, determined and deeply committed to defending the country’s honor and sovereignty. He said the business community recognizes and appreciates the role of the armed forces in maintaining peace and stability, which is essential for economic progress.

Participants of the walk also carried banners and placards with powerful messages such as “Pakistan Armed Forces – Our Pride”, “United Against Indian Aggression” and “Long Live Pakistan”. The atmosphere was charged with patriotic spirit and slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” echoed throughout the route.

The LCCI leadership said that economic development and national security go hand in hand. They called on the international community to take notice of India’s aggressive posturing and its potential to destabilize regional peace. The business community urged all stakeholders to support Pakistan’s stance based on justice, sovereignty and international law.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry appealed for the national unity in the face of threats. The solidarity walk concluded with a special prayer for the safety and success of Pakistan’s armed forces and the continued prosperity of the nation.