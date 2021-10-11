LCCI pays homage to Pervez Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Muhammad Pervez Malik, former LCCI Executive Committee Member, former caretaker Federal commerce minister, renowned politician and a great philanthropist.

In a condolence message, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq termed the demise of Muhammad Pervez Malik a great national loss. They said that he was a great personality who had left behind many success stories.

They said the achievements of Muhammad Pervez Malik would be remembered for a long time to come. As President of Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled (LABARD), Member National Assembly and Executive Committee Member, he had achieved various milestones.

Establishment of Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled (LABARD) was one of his great service, the LCCI office-bearers said and added that the organization was providing various facilities to special persons under the umbrella of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Muhammad Pervez Malik had made unforgettable struggle for the rights of special persons.

The office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry paid rich tributes to the services of Muhammad Pervez Malik and recalled that he always preferred work over his health and had given priority to his commitments.

They prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courageto the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.