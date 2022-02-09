LCCI, Pink Ribbon organise awareness session on breast cancer

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), in collaboration with the Pink Ribbon Pakistan, organised a seminar on "Alarming situation of cancer in Pakistan", here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), in collaboration with the Pink Ribbon Pakistan, organised a seminar on "Alarming situation of cancer in Pakistan", here on Wednesday.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir was the chief guest while Vice President Haris Ateeq, the chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab, vice chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal, director, Punjab University Cancer Research Centre Dr. Nausheen Zaidi, Director Punjab Food Authority Tayyab Waqas and experts from different walks of life spoke at the session.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that in the last couple of decades, Pakistan had witnessed a significant increase in number of cases of various kind of cancer. He said that this fatal disease claims around 150,000 precious lives every year. The number of deaths from cancers particularly from lung cancer in males and breast cancer among females is also on the rise in the country.

The LCCI president said that apart from many other factors, lack of awareness among public about various aspects of the problem is a leading cause of so many casualties due to cancers. He said that the studies conducted in our country reveal that 10 to 15 percent annual increase in the cases adds up to the existing pool of millions of patients of cancer who are undergoing treatment.

"Unfortunately in Pakistan, a large number of cancer patients report at an advanced stage due to lack of awareness", the LCCI President said and added that the experts claim that about one-third of the cancer burden can be decreased if cases are detected early and treated properly. Some of the most common cancers including breast, oral and cervical cancer have high cure rates when timely detected and treated at earlier stage.

He said it is a matter of serious concern that despite rapid increase in cancer cases, Pakistan lacks facilities for cancer treatment. There is a dire need of new cancer hospitals both at public & private sectors and a clear national strategy to control the spread of cancer. He said that the media should also play its part to create awareness about cancer among the general public. Pakistan still has a long way to go before it can truly claim a breakthrough in its fight against cancer.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will extend full cooperation to the institutions like Pink Ribbon Pakistan who are generously serving to wipe out the curse of cancer from Pakistan.

LCCI Vice President Haris Atique thanked the CEO of Pink Ribbon, guest speakers, notable business community members and other participants.

He ensured support for Pink Ribbon and especially appealed business community of Lahore to support Pink Ribbon in building and running Pakistan's First Dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital. He urged the female to be more vocal about this. He said that the lack of awareness should be addressed.

Haris Ateeq said that the masses will have to adopt healthy lifestyle. He said that the Punjab Food Authority should be more vigilant and strict action should be taken against the elements involved in adulteration. He said that our religion also stresses on purity.

He said that the Health is Wealth therefore, the masses should not show any leniency to any disease and get medical treatment immediately to control the issue at the initial stage.

Omer Aftab, the CEO and founder of Pink Ribbon emphasized that change from a sedentary life-style to an active one means prevention from several diseases including cancer. He further said 'the food that our earlier generation used to consume is no more available to our present generations which is causing devastating effects on our health such as detection of breast cancer in younger women'. He also highlighted how business communities' related food can cut-down on internationally recognized cancer causing food ingredients and play a pivotal role in saving thousands of lives.

Addressing the participants the Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal said 'lack of the awareness is the major hurdle towards achieving national health goals, Pink Ribbon is raising breast cancer awareness for almost two decades around the country. He further mentioned 'all over South Asia, Pakistan is the only country with a Post-Graduation Program on breast cancer which is credited to the efforts of Pink Ribbon. I cannot emphasis enough on awareness and early detection.'Dr. Nausheen Zaidi Director, Punjab University Cancer Research Center said 'in a society where health in general and women health in particular is not a priority, therefore, there is a need to bring clarity to the awareness campaigns, for example self-breast-examination and early detection through ultrasound and mammogram are concrete actions. She also mentioned oral cavity cancer is most common in men in our society due to usage of Pan, Naswar and Tabaco.'Director from Punjab Food Authority Director Mr. Tayyab Waqas said, 'we have zero tolerance of harmful food ingredients, colors and preservative. General public can raise complaint at our toll free number 0800 80500.'