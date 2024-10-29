LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an objective to establish an advanced job-matching and recruitment platform at the LCCI, fostering direct links between job seekers and employers across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an objective to establish an advanced job-matching and recruitment platform at the LCCI, fostering direct links between job seekers and employers across the province.

The MoU was signed by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and PITB Senior Programme Manager Shams ul Islam along with Director Labour North Imran Haider Tipu. LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members were also present.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad welcomed the establishment of the Punjab Job Portal at the LCCI, a crucial step in efficiently connecting the business community with skilled talent. He expressed appreciation for the Punjab government’s initiative and acknowledged PITB’s contribution in deploying a staff member on-site at LCCI to assist members with the portal. He said that the Punjab Job Portal is designed to streamline the job-matching process for the business community. This collaboration with PITB will not only benefit our members but also support the broader economy by bridging workforce gaps.

Mian Abuzar Shad further emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between LCCI and PITB, sharing his optimism for the ongoing partnership. “Our goal is to build a strong alignment between our organizations, ensuring a prosperous future for all stakeholders involved,” he added.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman expressed confidence in the collaboration’s potential and said that this partnership with PITB will extend well into the future, serving as a model for successful public-private collaboration. We look forward to PITB sharing relevant data and innovative solutions with us to enhance employment facilitation.

LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry underscored the broader impacts of the initiative stating that the Punjab Job Portal initiative reflects both LCCI and PITB’s dedication to advance employment facilitation, supporting economic growth and creating enduring value for businesses and job seekers alike.

PITB Senior Program Manager Shams Ul Islam highlighted PITB's commitment to the project as a technological partner, describing the Punjab Job Portal as a free government-led initiative with an extensive user base of 900,000 employees and 87,000 registered employers. The portal also offers a training component to aid skill development, empowering job seekers to enhance their abilities and better meet market needs.

This collaboration between LCCI and PITB is poised to be a valuable resource for Punjab’s workforce and employers, offering a unified platform that not only matches talent with opportunity but also supports economic resilience and growth in the region.