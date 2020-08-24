UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LCCI President Appreciates Govt For Income Tax Refunds

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:02 AM

LCCI President appreciates govt for income tax refunds

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has expressed special gratitude to the federal government for announcing Income Tax refund for the taxpayers, saying that chamberâ€™s efforts have borne fruits for the business community.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the government’s policy for payments of income tax refunds to the taxpayers.

President Irfan Iqbal also thanked the federal government for considering Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s efforts for the payment of refunds of Income Tax to the taxpayers.

“I’m very grateful to the government for taking such a big step to facilitate the business community on the efforts of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” says the LCCI President.

He also congratulated the business community that LCCI’s efforts borne fruits for the businessmen and the fellow traders who had been suffering from Covid-19 for a long time.

The President asked all the taxpayers to immediately approach their respective regional tax offices to fulfill all the legal requirements for the issuance of refunds.

“This is major achievement of the LCCI that the authorities have considered its efforts to provide relief to the business community that suffered from COVID-19,” says LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh.

“I’m happy that our proposals have been accepted and such a big relief has been given to the business community,” he further says.

Appreciating the government policy for payments of refunds of income tax to the tax payers, the president stated that the traders, and especially small and medium enterprises would stand up again for their revival.

Earlier, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh had written letters to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) that COVID -19 badly damaged the businesses and even the small shops remained closed due to lockdown imposed to contain spread of the virus. He said all the business activities remained suspended during this period which caused huge damage to the economy. He had asked the FBR to refund income tax to the taxpayers in these challenging times which had now been considered.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Business Chamber FBR Commerce All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

11 hours ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

11 hours ago

104th open auto plates auction in Dubai brings in ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 response: Dubai Customs ensures continuit ..

12 hours ago

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.