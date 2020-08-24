LCCI President appreciates govt for income tax refunds

(@fidahassanain)

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has expressed special gratitude to the federal government for announcing Income Tax refund for the taxpayers, saying that chamberâ€™s efforts have borne fruits for the business community.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the government’s policy for payments of income tax refunds to the taxpayers.

President Irfan Iqbal also thanked the federal government for considering Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s efforts for the payment of refunds of Income Tax to the taxpayers.

“I’m very grateful to the government for taking such a big step to facilitate the business community on the efforts of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” says the LCCI President.

He also congratulated the business community that LCCI’s efforts borne fruits for the businessmen and the fellow traders who had been suffering from Covid-19 for a long time.

The President asked all the taxpayers to immediately approach their respective regional tax offices to fulfill all the legal requirements for the issuance of refunds.

“This is major achievement of the LCCI that the authorities have considered its efforts to provide relief to the business community that suffered from COVID-19,” says LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh.

“I’m happy that our proposals have been accepted and such a big relief has been given to the business community,” he further says.

Appreciating the government policy for payments of refunds of income tax to the tax payers, the president stated that the traders, and especially small and medium enterprises would stand up again for their revival.

Earlier, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh had written letters to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) that COVID -19 badly damaged the businesses and even the small shops remained closed due to lockdown imposed to contain spread of the virus. He said all the business activities remained suspended during this period which caused huge damage to the economy. He had asked the FBR to refund income tax to the taxpayers in these challenging times which had now been considered.