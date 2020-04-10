UrduPoint.com
LCCI President, CCPO, DC Discuss SOPs Against Coronavirus

Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

LCCI president, CCPO, DC discuss SOPs against coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh had a joint meeting with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed and Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal to hammer out a strategy and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus threat.

According to LCCI spokesperson here on Friday, LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former President Malik Tahir Javaid, EC members and Convener of Standing Committee on Traffic Police Liaison Khamis Butt were present in the meeting.

The CCPO and DC took the LCCI office-bearers on board on the implementation of preventative measures of the Federal as well as provincial government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

They were of the view that implementation of SOP and safety measures were direly needed to deal with the situation.

They said the war against coronavirus could be won through joint efforts therefore everyone would have to play his role.

The CCPO said that Lahore Policy and other departments were gearing up to deal with and prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He said that Police department had a strong interaction with the LCCI and honored its suggestion for the improvement of law and order situation.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on the occasion said that the LCCI was active from day-one and making all out efforts to support the government against coronavirus, adding, the LCCI had given the donations of millions of rupees to the Prime Minister's, Chief Minister's and Governor Punjab's coronavirus relief funds. The LCCI President said that the LCCI would continue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility.

