LCCI President Discusses Economic Situation With JI Delegation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad held a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) delegation, led by its Lahore Ameer Ziauddin Ansari here on Wednesday and discussed the economic situation of the country.
LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry also spoke, while Malik Shahid Aslam, Rashid Daud, Shahid Naveed and Engineer Ikhlaq were members of the delegation.
Key initiatives to promote entrepreneurship, create job opportunities and enhance collaboration aimed at fostering economic development in the region came under discussion.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad underlined the importance of a strong partnership between the business community and political entities to address the challenges being faced by the economy. They discussed various initiatives that could enhance trade, promote entrepreneurship and create job opportunities for the youth.
He highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in driving economic development and expressed the LCCI’s commitment to working with political leaders to create a conducive environment for business growth.
He said that a stable economic framework is essential for attracting investments and improving the overall business climate in Lahore and beyond.
Ziauddin praised the LCCI office-bearers for their dedication and cooperative spirit.
He acknowledged the contributions of the business community to the economy and assured full support from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in collaborative efforts that promote local businesses and entrepreneurship.
He invited the LCCI to participate in imparting training to the youth under the Al Khidmat Foundation’s 'Bano Qabil' programme which offers three to six-month courses aimed at equipping young individuals with essential skills for the job market.
He also highlighted the JI’s upcoming solidarity event with Palestine on October 7.
LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that the synergy between the business community and political leadership is vital for sustainable economic growth. He said, "We are eager to collaborate on initiatives that empower our youth and enhance our local economy."
LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry appreciated the invitation from JI to engage in youth training programs. He said that investing in our young people is investing in the future of our nation and we are committed to support these efforts.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad expressed gratitude to Ziauddin Ansari for his time and insights stating that collaborative efforts between the business community and political leaders are essential for the progress of our society. Together, we can create a robust economic framework that benefits everyone.
