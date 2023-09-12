Open Menu

LCCI President, FTO Officials Distribute Tax Refund Cheques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 09:22 PM

LCCI President, FTO officials distribute tax refund cheques

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar along with the officials of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) distributed the cheques of tax refunds here at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar along with the officials of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) distributed the cheques of tax refunds here at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Advisor In charge FTO Adila Rehman, Advisor Income Tax FTO Khalid Javed, Director FTO Nazim Raza, FBR Chief Commissioner IR RTO Lahore (Inland Revenue-Regional Tax Office) Amjad Farooq, Customs Chief Collector (Enforcement) Mirza Mubashir Baig, Collector (Appraisement) Moneeb Sarwar, Commissioner IR CTO Lahore Khalid Farooq Mian, Commissioner IR Lahore Naveed Khalid, Director Internal Audit Customs Saima Aftab and Director Intelligence and Investigation Customs Saima Shahzad were prominent among others present on the occasion.

The FTO representatives were of the view that the FTO ensured implementation of its decisions in true sense of words. They lauded efforts of the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, who is also the Advisor to FTO, for organising this ceremony at LCCI.

The FTO officials informed that the FTO office is playing an instrumental role in resolving the taxation issues of businesses and ordinary citizens without any discrimination.

They said that the cheque distribution ceremony for giving cheques of refunds to the businesses is testament of the commitment of FTO office to facilitate the business community.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar welcomed the continued efforts of Federal Tax Ombudsman and expressed gratitude for paying the pending tax refunds. He thanked FTO Asif Mahmood Jah for taking all possible steps for the immediate resolution of all tax related conflicts of the business community.

He emphasized for the need of a documented economy saying that all undocumented sectors would have to be made documented to achieve the economic goals. He also called for the expansion of tax net to give a quantum jump to the economic growth of the country.

Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry highly values the active role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in solving tax refunds and other related issues and hopes that the process of paying refunds will be made more active in near future so that the maximum facilitation can be ensured for the export sector.

Later, The LCCI President and officials of FTO distributed cheques.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Business Chamber FBR All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

KP Govt decides crackdown on influential power the ..

KP Govt decides crackdown on influential power theft mafia

4 minutes ago
 Junejo expresses commitment to ensure essential he ..

Junejo expresses commitment to ensure essential health, clean water

4 minutes ago
 IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: ..

IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: Dr Firdous

4 minutes ago
 SAU starts academic block in Tando Jam city

SAU starts academic block in Tando Jam city

4 minutes ago
 First 5G-wired ocean liner's second sea trail comp ..

First 5G-wired ocean liner's second sea trail completed in Shanghai

10 minutes ago
 Defence and Martyrs' Day observed in Pakistan Emba ..

Defence and Martyrs' Day observed in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

10 minutes ago
Jamal Shah for further strengthening cultural, lit ..

Jamal Shah for further strengthening cultural, literary ties with Sri Lanka

10 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea for Aamer Li ..

The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea for Aamer Liaqat's postmortem

10 minutes ago
 CJ PHC visits Central Jail, issues release orders ..

CJ PHC visits Central Jail, issues release orders for 115 prisoners

14 minutes ago
 BAJK remittances surge to Rs 4.6 bln

BAJK remittances surge to Rs 4.6 bln

3 minutes ago
 SC declares land acquisition for Dadocha Dam as le ..

SC declares land acquisition for Dadocha Dam as legal

14 minutes ago
 Induction of quality faculty in AJK-run medical co ..

Induction of quality faculty in AJK-run medical colleges ordered

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business