LCCI President, FTO officials distribute tax refund cheques

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar along with the officials of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) distributed the cheques of tax refunds here at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Advisor In charge FTO Adila Rehman, Advisor Income Tax FTO Khalid Javed, Director FTO Nazim Raza, FBR Chief Commissioner IR RTO Lahore (Inland Revenue-Regional Tax Office) Amjad Farooq, Customs Chief Collector (Enforcement) Mirza Mubashir Baig, Collector (Appraisement) Moneeb Sarwar, Commissioner IR CTO Lahore Khalid Farooq Mian, Commissioner IR Lahore Naveed Khalid, Director Internal Audit Customs Saima Aftab and Director Intelligence and Investigation Customs Saima Shahzad were prominent among others present on the occasion.

The FTO representatives were of the view that the FTO ensured implementation of its decisions in true sense of words. They lauded efforts of the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, who is also the Advisor to FTO, for organising this ceremony at LCCI.

The FTO officials informed that the FTO office is playing an instrumental role in resolving the taxation issues of businesses and ordinary citizens without any discrimination.

They said that the cheque distribution ceremony for giving cheques of refunds to the businesses is testament of the commitment of FTO office to facilitate the business community.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar welcomed the continued efforts of Federal Tax Ombudsman and expressed gratitude for paying the pending tax refunds. He thanked FTO Asif Mahmood Jah for taking all possible steps for the immediate resolution of all tax related conflicts of the business community.

He emphasized for the need of a documented economy saying that all undocumented sectors would have to be made documented to achieve the economic goals. He also called for the expansion of tax net to give a quantum jump to the economic growth of the country.

Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry highly values the active role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in solving tax refunds and other related issues and hopes that the process of paying refunds will be made more active in near future so that the maximum facilitation can be ensured for the export sector.

Later, The LCCI President and officials of FTO distributed cheques.