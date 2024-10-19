Open Menu

LCCI President Meets DC To Discuss City's Business Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza in a meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the city’s administration and the business community to resolve critical issues such as installation of water hydrants, encroachments, lack of parking and smog control measures, here at LCCI on Saturday

Former LCCI president Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Executive Committee Members Asif Khan, Syed Salman Ali, Imran Saleem, Rana Nisar, Shoban Akhter and Asif Malik were also present.

Mian Abuzar Shad praised the efforts of the District Government to maintain constructive relationships with the business community and also pointed out several urgent issues that require immediate attention. He mentioned shortage of water hydrants in key Lahore markets, which poses significant risks in case of fire emergencies and stressed the importance of including LCCI in city district administrative committees.

He also underscored the construction of parking plazas in densely populated business areas, including Brandreth Road, Mall Road, Ichra and Circular Road suggesting that these projects be implemented through public-private partnerships. The LCCI has already identified suitable locations for such projects and is prepared to collaborate with the government to move them forward.

The LCCI President said that the encroachments not only hinder business operations but also contribute to traffic congestion and diminish the overall aesthetics of the city’s commercial zones.

Mian Abuzar Shad proposed a joint campaign between the District Government and the LCCI to raise awareness about encroachments and implement measures to address the problem more effectively.

On the environmental front, the LCCI President highlighted the growing threat of smog during the winter season and called for a more coordinated response from the government.

He added that industries are already making significant progress in implementing clean water and air quality guidelines and no operations to close down factories should be carried out without proper coordination.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza assured the business community of his full cooperation in addressing the issues raised. He agreed that the installation of fire hydrants in various markets is a critical need and welcomed the LCCI’s offer to assist in identifying suitable locations.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the importance of resolving parking issues in Lahore’s commercial hubs to ease congestion and provide better facilities for both traders and customers. He said that the meetings with the stakeholders would be held to discuss the details and initiate planning for these projects.

He also agreed on the need for a more coordinated approach regarding encroachments and stated that encroachments could only be effectively removed with the support of the business community and LCCI. He proposed holding further consultations with market associations to ensure that the removal of illegal structures was done in a fair and organized manner.

