LCCI President Meets Dr Zakir Naik

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad met renowned religious scholar Dr. Zakir Naik here on Wednesday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest.

Mian Abuzar Shad appreciated the religious services of Dr.

Zakir Naik, and said that promotion of Islamic teachings is need of the hour:

Dr. Zakir Naik emphasised the need for economic development based on Islamic principles, citing that success in business is assured by following Islamic principles: Dr. Zakir Naik added that Muslim world needs to adopt Islamic teachings for economic development. He also highlighted the importance of honesty and fairness in trade.

